Contrasting Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $13.71, suggesting a potential downside of 9.77%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99% Independence Realty Trust 12.11% 4.09% 1.48%

Risk and Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 13.02 $72.62 million $1.39 19.71 Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 7.62 $45.90 million $0.76 20.00

Four Corners Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Realty Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Independence Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.