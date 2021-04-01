Contrasting Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jamf and Dropbox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $204.03 million 20.33 -$32.60 million N/A N/A Dropbox $1.66 billion 6.66 -$52.70 million N/A N/A

Jamf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dropbox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jamf and Dropbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 2 8 0 2.80 Dropbox 1 2 3 0 2.33

Jamf currently has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $26.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than Dropbox.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -10.02% -1.51% -0.93% Dropbox 4.47% 15.02% 4.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Jamf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Dropbox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jamf beats Dropbox on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

