Contrasting Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both publicly traded companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

41.0% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Solar and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 6.19% 10.28% 2.91% Netlist -16.13% N/A -30.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.20 billion 0.92 $171.59 million $2.19 22.66 Netlist $26.10 million 14.33 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -21.75

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Solar and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 0 2 6 0 2.75 Netlist 0 1 1 0 2.50

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus target price of $51.56, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. Netlist has a consensus target price of $0.90, suggesting a potential downside of 48.28%. Given Canadian Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Netlist.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Netlist on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. It also provides engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. This segment's energy solution products include solar inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial, residential, and specialty product applications. Its O&M services include inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar power projects. The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects; and operation of solar power plants and sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 MWp. The company's primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. Canadian Solar Inc. sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

