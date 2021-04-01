Contrasting Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Snap has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Snap and KLDiscovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.72 billion 47.91 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -72.65 KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.12 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.46

KLDiscovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -49.74% -48.53% -24.44% KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Snap and KLDiscovery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 8 28 0 2.73 KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

Snap currently has a consensus price target of $66.24, suggesting a potential upside of 21.55%. KLDiscovery has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.73%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Snap.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KLDiscovery beats Snap on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

