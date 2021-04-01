Convatec Group (LON:CTEC) Trading Up 0.3%

Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 198.25 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 193.80 ($2.53). Approximately 1,530,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,047,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.26 ($2.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 206 ($2.69).

The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Convatec Group’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In related news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

About Convatec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

