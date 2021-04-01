Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.96. 632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 151,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.
The company has a market capitalization of $590.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
