Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.96. 632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 151,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $590.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,094,000 after buying an additional 86,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,818,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

