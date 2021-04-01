Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,239,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297,710 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.07% of Copart worth $921,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 349,012 shares of company stock worth $38,331,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,739. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

