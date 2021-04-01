Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.22 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09). 191,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 268,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.13 ($0.09).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of £14.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

In related news, insider Robert Monro bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

