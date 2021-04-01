Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.32

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 16890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

