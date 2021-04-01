Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 47.9% in March

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.