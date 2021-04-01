Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 47.9% in March

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 million, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

