CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,972 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of CoreCivic worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,950,000 after buying an additional 3,570,933 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 61.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 781,694 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 618.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 314,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CoreCivic by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 147,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.