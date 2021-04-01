Cormark Raises Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Price Target to C$5.50

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.98% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shares of TTR stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$3.82. 237,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$4.34.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

