Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $81.18 million and $17.73 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

