Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apr 1st, 2021


Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSAN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,906. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

The Fly

