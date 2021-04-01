COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,734,200 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 1,847,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 350.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

