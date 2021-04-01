COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,734,200 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 1,847,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 350.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.46.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.