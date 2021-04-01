Cosmo Coin (COSM) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $1.55 million and $13,969.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00640985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026014 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

