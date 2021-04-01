CoTrader Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $94,676.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 251.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00050221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00634345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

