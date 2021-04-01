CoTrader Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 210.8% against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $86,406.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

