County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.80% of County Bancorp worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.55 million, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $26.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

