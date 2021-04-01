Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce $152.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.00 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $119.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $679.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $699.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $846.19 million, with estimates ranging from $830.83 million to $879.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $254.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -119.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.61.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $337,141.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,566.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $55,474,214. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Coupa Software by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,243,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

