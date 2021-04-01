Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Down 4.2%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.26. 103,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,389,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

In other news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

There is no company description available for Coupang Inc

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.