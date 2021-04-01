COVA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One COVA coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COVA has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $164,962.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

