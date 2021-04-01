Covesting (COV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $276,146.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 90% against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and $276,146.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00640948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.