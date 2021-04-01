Cowen Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $181.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $133.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.87.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.42. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

