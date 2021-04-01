CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Price Target Increased to GBX 635 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

CPPGroup (LON:CPP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CPP stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 575 ($7.51). 6,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 494.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 361.82. CPPGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The company has a market cap of £50.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

