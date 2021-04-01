Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at MKM Partners

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,329. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.19.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

