Cream One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $45,286.02 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,085.67 or 1.00069919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.66 or 0.00395730 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00309618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.64 or 0.00766616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00107506 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

