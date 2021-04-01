Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Credicorp worth $28,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Credicorp by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after acquiring an additional 233,260 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $138.23. 1,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.84 and a 200 day moving average of $145.52.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.83.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.