Credit Suisse AG Acquires 17,082 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Veritex worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veritex by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veritex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,933,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $64,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $66,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

