Credit Suisse AG Acquires 17,770 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Cohu worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $2,834,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

