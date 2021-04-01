Credit Suisse AG Acquires 19,748 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

