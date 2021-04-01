Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,077 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Medifast worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medifast by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Medifast by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $211.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.77.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MED shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

