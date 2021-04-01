Credit Suisse AG Acquires 3,036 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of City worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of City by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of City during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

CHCO stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

