Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 971.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,723 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $189,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after buying an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,582,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $37,073,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,873,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKT. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

