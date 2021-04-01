Credit Suisse AG Buys 15,800 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $190,780. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $929.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

