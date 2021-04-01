Credit Suisse AG Buys 22,803 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Otter Tail worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 48,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 71.89%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

