Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 100,614 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.35% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

Several research firms have commented on RSI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

