Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 101,968 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.50% of Orchid Island Capital worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORC opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.87 million, a PE ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

