Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of TowneBank worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter worth $208,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 43.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOWN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.01 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

