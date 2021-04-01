Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,299 shares of company stock worth $5,256,109. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

