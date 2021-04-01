Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Epizyme worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $179,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $249,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of EPZM opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

