Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.