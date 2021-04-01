Credit Suisse AG Has $2.04 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

