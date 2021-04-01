Credit Suisse AG Has $2.09 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,064 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DOX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $70.15 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.