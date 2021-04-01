Credit Suisse AG Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 135,840 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 89,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,096 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

