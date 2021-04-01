Credit Suisse AG Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of uniQure worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of QURE opened at $33.69 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.