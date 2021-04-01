Credit Suisse AG Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Boise Cascade worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 23.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In related news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

