Credit Suisse AG Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of NETGEAR worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,658.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $34,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,650. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

