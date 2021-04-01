Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTB opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTB. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

