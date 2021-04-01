Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Helios Technologies worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLIO opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 105.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

